TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.910-$0.930 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.33.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.69. 680,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,816 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.