TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $766 million-$777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.
Shares of TRU opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.
In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
