TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $766 million-$777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

