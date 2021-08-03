TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.21 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 19,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,296. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $509.60 million, a PE ratio of 698.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
