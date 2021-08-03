Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 16,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,265. The stock has a market cap of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

