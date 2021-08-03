Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE TREX traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. 43,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.