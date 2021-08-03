Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:TREX traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. 51,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,760. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

