Trimble (TRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.30 to $2.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

