TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:TNET traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,041. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

