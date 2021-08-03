TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
NYSE:TNET traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,041. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
