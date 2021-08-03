Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

