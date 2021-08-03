Truist Raises Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $125.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97. Insperity has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,317. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

