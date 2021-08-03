Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE OC opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.