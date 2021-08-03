Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $183.11 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

