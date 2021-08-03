Truist Securiti Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09. KBR has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

