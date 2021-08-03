Truist Securiti Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

Shares of MOH opened at $274.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $274.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.