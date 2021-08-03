Truist Securities Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $83.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.66.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

