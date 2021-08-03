TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of TTEC worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

