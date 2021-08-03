TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

