TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
