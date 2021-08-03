Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $442,000 Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BRP Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

