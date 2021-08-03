Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $391,000 in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

