Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $419,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

