Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSSIU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $8,919,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $6,937,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,382,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,022,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,724,000.

FSSIU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

