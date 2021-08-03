Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,268 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.