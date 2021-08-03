Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $459,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

