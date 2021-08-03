Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $480,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of CalAmp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

