Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,425 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 69,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,529,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $993,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. 356,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.