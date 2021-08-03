Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 353,971 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after buying an additional 219,842 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.