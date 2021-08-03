Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $379.55 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,496,000 after acquiring an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 40.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

