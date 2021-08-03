Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.38.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $379.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.23. Twilio has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 76.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,496,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 40.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

