Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $57,127,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

