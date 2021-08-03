u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

