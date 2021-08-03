Ubex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $359,521.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ubex has a market cap of $1.08 million and $359,521.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00539205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.