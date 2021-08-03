UBS Group AG Acquires 8,817 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRKR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

