UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 226.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STWO opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

