UBS Group AG Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 529.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

