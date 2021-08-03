UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 214.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 693,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

RMTI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.