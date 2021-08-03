UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BayCom were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of BayCom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.