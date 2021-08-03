UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 193,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

ORGO stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

