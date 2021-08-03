UBS Group AG Sells 162 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $179.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

