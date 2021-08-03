UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.36 ($69.84).

Shares of BNP opened at €50.95 ($59.94) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.52.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

