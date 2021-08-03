UBS Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.55.

Arista Networks stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $383.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

