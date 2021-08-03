UBS Group Boosts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 277

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 227 to CHF 277 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kardex in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $$261.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. Kardex has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $261.38.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

