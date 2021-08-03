UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.66.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $97.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

