UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

