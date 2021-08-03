UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Sells $824,250.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. 1,218,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

