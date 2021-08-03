UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Technologies worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

