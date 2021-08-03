UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $2.51 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $173,651.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

