Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT stock traded down $7.70 on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,340. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $775,898 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

