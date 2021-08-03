Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

RARE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 14,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $320,301 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

