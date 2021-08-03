Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UAA traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,973. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $26.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

