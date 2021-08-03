UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNCRY. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 83,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,571. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.